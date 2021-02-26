Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $184.86 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,467,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357,000 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $184,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 296,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.16.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

