Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,157 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Floor & Decor worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.