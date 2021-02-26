Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0834 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $437.65 million and $13.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00237076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.36 or 0.02026909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,248,688,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

