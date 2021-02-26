TheStreet Upgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to “B-“

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCEL. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,757,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vericel by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 207,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

