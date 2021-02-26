TheStreet Downgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
NYSE:SOL opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.
In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 in the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.