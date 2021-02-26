TheStreet Downgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:SOL opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

