Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,366. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

