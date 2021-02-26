Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%.

THTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 39,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

