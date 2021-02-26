The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $193.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering as reflected by first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Moreover, availability in the Nordics and Latin America will help in further expanding user base. Nevertheless, disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hurt the top line in the near term. Disneyland parks and cruise line business remained closed in the fiscal first quarter. It’s re-opened resorts operated at a lower capacity, thereby negatively impacting its overall performance. Disney estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt segmental operating income by $2.6 billion. Theatrical distribution was hampered as theaters remained closed. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $190.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

