The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

