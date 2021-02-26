The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 436,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $79,107,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.