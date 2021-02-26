The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.56 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.58.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.89.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,056. The firm has a market cap of C$141.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$74.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.65.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.