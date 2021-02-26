The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE TD traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 249,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,016,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

