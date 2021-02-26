The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.
TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.
NYSE TD traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 249,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,016,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
