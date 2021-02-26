The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE TJX traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

