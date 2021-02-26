The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. 13,324,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

