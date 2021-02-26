The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The ODP were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ODP alerts:

The ODP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 36,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.