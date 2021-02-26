The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 423,060 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 66.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 315,127 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 116.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 255,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

