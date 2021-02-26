The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

