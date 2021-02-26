The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $255.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average is $275.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.