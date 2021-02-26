The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Trading Up 10.6% Following Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.44. 338,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 110,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $469.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

