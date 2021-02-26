The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $112.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.44 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

