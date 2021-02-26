The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 5.6%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 2,025,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,375,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

