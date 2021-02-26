The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.94

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.94 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 27724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold a total of 1,767,947 shares of company stock worth $100,977,149 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

