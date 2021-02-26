The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $16,654,260.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $16,654,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

