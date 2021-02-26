The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

