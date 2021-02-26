The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $28,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.48. 545,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $315.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

