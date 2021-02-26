The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $214.11. 237,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $315.22. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

