The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.98.

BNS opened at C$75.64 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$46.38 and a 52-week high of C$76.92. The firm has a market cap of C$91.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

