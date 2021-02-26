The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 295145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Specifically, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.