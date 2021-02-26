The AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The AES also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of The AES stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.62. 199,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

