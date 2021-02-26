The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AES opened at $26.35 on Friday. The AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

