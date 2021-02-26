Textron Inc. (TXT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $50.57 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.