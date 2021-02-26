Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.89 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

