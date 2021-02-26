Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.84.

TXRH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.87. 18,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 116.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $149,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

