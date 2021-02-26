Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBK opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.