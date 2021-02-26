Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,246 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Unisys worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Unisys by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Unisys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unisys by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

