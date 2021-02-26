Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,290 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FARO Technologies by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

