Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.