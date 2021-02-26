Texas Permanent School Fund Has $980,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $687,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 134.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.