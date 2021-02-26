TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $314.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

