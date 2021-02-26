TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 11,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $69,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 942,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,707.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,026 shares of company stock valued at $337,690. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

