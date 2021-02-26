Terry Dagnon Sells 15,900 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $33,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,221.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Terry Dagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Terry Dagnon sold 63,700 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $162,435.00.

OTLK stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.