Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,992. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,089,894 shares of company stock valued at $56,653,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.