Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. (TGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 11th

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. (ASX:TGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.10.
About Templeton Global Growth Fund
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.