Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Temenos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46. Temenos has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

