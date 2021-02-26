TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $181,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 69,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,138. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

