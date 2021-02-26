Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 134,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,633. The firm has a market cap of $951.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

