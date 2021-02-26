Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $465.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $405.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.60.

TFX traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $399.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,288. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.39 and its 200 day moving average is $376.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $81,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 30.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Teleflex by 16.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

