Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.