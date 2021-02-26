Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Down 6.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 1,446,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,087,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teekay by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teekay by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

