TD Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$14.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.73. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. In the last three months, insiders purchased 294,990 shares of company stock worth $1,659,318.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

